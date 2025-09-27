Madibuike was unable to practice all week and had already been ruled out for the Week 4 matchup against the Lions due to a neck issue. He'll now be forced to miss Baltimore's next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in a Week 8 against the Dolphins. This is a huge loss for the Ravens' defense, as Madubuike tallied 99 total tackles, including 19.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 34 regular-season games from 2023 to 2024. In his absence, Aeneas Peebles projects to start on Baltimore's defensive line.