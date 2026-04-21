Nnamdi Madubuike Injury: Hopes to play in 2026

Madubuike underwent neck surgery mid-April and there is optimism he will be able to retake the field during the 2026 season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Madubuike suffered what was feared to potentially be a career-threatening injury in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign, so to see increased optimism after his recent surgery represents tremendous news for the Ravens. Earlier in April, Baltimore's director of strength and conditioning Scott Elliott confirmed that Madubuike has been participating in the team's voluntary workout program. The 28-year-old DT is the pillar of the Ravens' defensive front and has totaled a team-high 69 QB hits since entering the league in 2020.