Nnamdi Madubuike Injury: Progressing in rehab from surgery

Coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Madubuike is "trending in a great direction" as he rehabs from the surgery he underwent in April to address a lingering neck injury, NFL.com reports.

Minter said that Madubuike was even participating in a limited fashion during the Ravens' offseason program, but there is still not a timeline for his full return to the practice field. Until he's fully healthy again, veteran free agent acquisition Calais Campbell and 2025 sixth-rounder Aeneas Peebles could get more reps with the first team on the defensive line.