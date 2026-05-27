Nnamdi Madubuike headshot

Nnamdi Madubuike Injury: Progressing in rehab from surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 4:41pm

Coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Madubuike is "trending in a great direction" as he rehabs from the surgery he underwent in April to address a lingering neck injury, NFL.com reports.

Minter said that Madubuike was even participating in a limited fashion during the Ravens' offseason program, but there is still not a timeline for his full return to the practice field. Until he's fully healthy again, veteran free agent acquisition Calais Campbell and 2025 sixth-rounder Aeneas Peebles could get more reps with the first team on the defensive line.

Nnamdi Madubuike
Baltimore Ravens
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