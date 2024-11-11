Nnamdi Madubuike News: Monster performance in win

Madubuike recorded five tackles (three solo) including 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Thursday's 35-34 win versus the Bengals.

Amazingly, Madibuike's full impact on Baltimore's win in Week 10 didn't completely register in the box score - his three sacks came among seven pressures, the most he's recorded in a single game in his career. He's still one of the league's best interior pass rushers heading into a Week 11 date at Pittsburgh.