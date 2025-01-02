Fantasy Football
Nnamdi Madubuike News: Ready to go against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Madubuike (illness) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Browns.

Madubuike was unable to practice Tuesday due to an illness, but he was able to avoid an injury tag for Saturday's regular-season finale after logging a full practice Thursday. The 2020 third-round pick has logged 11 tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, in the three games since the Ravens' Week 14 bye.

