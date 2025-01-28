Noah Brown Injury: Finishes season on IR

Brown (kidney) was on injured reserve from Week 15 through the end of the playoffs, finishing the 2024 season with 35 catches for 453 yards and one touchdown on 56 targets in 11 games.

Released by the Texans at the end of the preseason, Brown signed with Washington and became the team's No. 2 receiver by the end of September. He kept the role until Week 13 when a kidney laceration brought his season to an early end. Brown should be healthy before the start of offseason activities, and he's scheduled for unrestricted free agency after celebrating his 29th birthday in January.