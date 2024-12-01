Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Noah Brown headshot

Noah Brown Injury: Injures ribs Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Brown suffered a rib injury during Sunday's game against the Titans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

At the time of his exit late in the third quarter, Brown had gathered in three of four targets for 27 yards. For as long as Brown is sidelined, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey will be the candidates for WR reps alongside top option Terry McLaurin.

Noah Brown
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now