Brown (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Brown has been limited in back-to-back practices after missing Sunday's 34-13 win over Cleveland. An absence this Sunday at Baltimore would give Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus another shot at extra playing time, likely sharing the No. 2 WR role again. Terry McLaurin remains the runaway No. 1 receiver, and Luke McCaffrey's role as the No. 3 has been fairly steady.