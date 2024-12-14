Fantasy Football
Noah Brown

Noah Brown Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Brown (kidney) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

This was purely a transactional move as Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a kidney injury back in Week 13. The Commanders activated Jamison Crowder (calf) off injured reserve, but expect Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus to get first crack at filling the role opposite Terry McLaurin the team's passing attack.

Noah Brown
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
