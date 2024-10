Brown (groin) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

Brown didn't practice last week and ultimately was ruled out for Sunday's 34-13 win over Cleveland. A return to practice at least puts him on the right track to upgrade to a 'questionable' designation ahead of Sunday's game at Baltimore. Brown's absence for Week 5 freed up more playing time for Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus, a duo that essentially shared the No. 2 receiver role.