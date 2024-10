Brown (groin) will not play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Brown has emerged as Washington's No. 2 receiver, giving the offense a second deep/intermediate threat alongside Terry McLaurin. It's not a high-volume role, but Brown's absence for Week 5 does slightly boost the target projections for WRs Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheaus and Dyami Brown.