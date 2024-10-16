Noah Brown Injury: Still limited by groin injury

Brown (groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Brown continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps due to the groin injury that sidelined him Week 5, but the issue didn't stop him from suiting up this past Sunday in Baltimore, where he gathered in four of eight targets for 58 yards. He'll have two more chances to get back to full this week before the Commanders potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.