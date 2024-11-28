Noah Brown Injury: Tending to knee injury

Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to a knee issue.

The Commanders added Brown to the injury report midweek, so the situation will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches to see if he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday versus the Titans, especially with the team's Week 14 bye on the horizon. Over the last seven games, he's surpassed 50 receiving yards on four occasions en route to a 23-315-1 line on 42 targets during that stretch.