Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Noah Brown headshot

Noah Brown Injury: Tending to knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 2:12pm

Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to a knee issue.

The Commanders added Brown to the injury report midweek, so the situation will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches to see if he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday versus the Titans, especially with the team's Week 14 bye on the horizon. Over the last seven games, he's surpassed 50 receiving yards on four occasions en route to a 23-315-1 line on 42 targets during that stretch.

Noah Brown
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now