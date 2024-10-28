Noah Brown News: Catches hail mary

Brown caught three of six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in an 18-15 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Brown had a quiet afternoon until he caught a tipped pass for a 52-yard, game-winning TD on the final snap of the game, but there were some positive signs even before the miraculous play, namely season highs for snap share (82 percent) and route share (85 percent). He's been targeted on 21 percent of his routes this season while typically operating as Washington's No. 2 receiver, only with Olamide Zaccheaus and/or Dyami Brown poaching a bunch of routes and snap each week. If the added playing time wasn't just a one-week blip, Brown could emerge as a low-end fantasy starter in the second half of the season, starting with a Week 9 road game against the Giants.