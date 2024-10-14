Noah Brown News: Draws season-high eight targets

Brown caught four of eight targets for 58 yards in a 30-23 loss at Baltimore on Sunday.

Brown returned to his role as the No. 2 receiver after missing Week 5 with a groin injury. His 66 percent route share was third best on the team, behind only WR Terry McLaurin (79 percent) and TE Zach Ertz (76 percent), and Brown led the team in both targets and air yards (101). While Brown doesn't get quite as many snaps/routes as a typical starter, he's been targeted at a surprisingly high rate this year, seeing the ball on 25 percent of his routes and accounting for 24 percent of Washington's air yards in his active games. A favorable Week 7 matchup against the Panthers makes Brown a reasonable lineup option for deep-ish leagues and DFS contests.