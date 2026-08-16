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Noah Brown News: Signs with Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

The Raiders signed Brown to a contract Sunday.

Brown suffered a litany of injuries throughout the 2025 season, playing just four games. The wide receiver battled groin and knee issues before succumbing to injured reserve in mid-December with a rib injury. The four regular-season games Brown could play in resulted in five receptions on 10 targets for 83 receiving yards. The 30-year-old is now healthy and ready to prove himself to a Raiders team that has a wide-open depth chart at wide receiver.

Noah Brown
Las Vegas Raiders
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