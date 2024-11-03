Noah Brown News: Solid performance against Giants

Brown recorded five receptions on six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

Brown maintained a significant role in the Commanders' offense and has now earned at least six targets in three of his last four games. While he didn't replicate his heroics from Week 8, Brown did manage lengthy receptions of 31 and 16 yards to account for the majority of his production. Notably, he appears to be preferred as the second receiver option behind Terry McLaurin, surpassing Olamide Zaccheaus for the time being.