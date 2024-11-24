Noah Brown News: Team-high target total in loss

Brown brought in six of 10 targets for 71 yards in the Commanders' 34-26 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Facing his original NFL squad, Brown finished as the Commanders' pace-setter in targets while co-leading the team in receptions as well. Brown's catch total was also a season high, making it quite the bounce-back effort after Brown had recorded only one catch for four yards in a Week 11 loss to the Eagles. Brown has at least six targets in four of his last five contests, giving him a solid floor heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Titans.