Noah Fant Injury: Dealing with groin issue
Fant practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a groin injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Through eight games this season, Fant has surpassed a 50 percent snap share on seven occasions, resulting in a cumulative 27-285-0 line on 32 targets. With WRs DK Metcalf (knee) sitting out Wednesday and Tyler Lockett (oblique) limited with a new health concern, three of the Seahawks' top pass catchers are banged-up at the moment. Thursday's and Friday's sessions thus will be key to how the team's receiving corps will break down Sunday versus the Rams.
