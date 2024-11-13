Noah Fant Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Fant (groin) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

When Fant was ruled out for Week 9 action, coach Mike Macdonald relayed that it was "going to be some time" regarding the tight end's recovery from a groin injury, according to Colin Gunther of the Seahawks' official site. Fant's lack of activity coming out of the team's Week 10 bye is worrisome for his availability for Sunday's game at San Francisco. Another absence from Fant would allow AJ Barner to continue to feature as Seattle's primary tight end.