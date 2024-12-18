Fantasy Football
Noah Fant Injury: Limited by knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Fant practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a knee injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fant has exactly three catches in four straight contests, compiling a 12-81-0 line on 19 targets during that stretch. He's now enduring some practice restrictions to kick off Week 16 prep, but there's been no indication he's in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Vikings.

