Noah Fant Injury: Looks like close call for Sunday

Fant (groin) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and a source tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that it will be a close call as to whether the tight end will be able to play.

Fant closed out Week 12 prep with a full practice, and while that's often a positive indicator that a player will suit up on game day, the tight end has missed the Seahawks' previous two games, which were sandwiched around a Week 10 bye. It's unclear if just one full practice will be enough for Fant to get the green light to play Sunday, and the Seahawks could be preparing for another absence after they elevated another tight end (Tyler Mabry) from the practice squad Saturday. Ultimately, a final word on Fant's status will come 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, when Seattle posts its inactive list. AJ Barner would likely serve as the Seahawks' primary option at tight end Sunday if Fant is unable to go.