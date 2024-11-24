Noah Fant Injury: Officially inactive Sunday

Fant (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Reports earlier Sunday indicated Fant's availability would likely come down to pregame warmups, and the veteran tight end evidently wasn't deemed healthy enough to suit up. With Fant missing his third straight game, rookie AJ Barner will once again helm Seattle's tight-end corps, while Fant will aim for a return to action in a Week 13 road matchup against the Jets.