Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Noah Fant headshot

Noah Fant Injury: Officially inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Fant (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Reports earlier Sunday indicated Fant's availability would likely come down to pregame warmups, and the veteran tight end evidently wasn't deemed healthy enough to suit up. With Fant missing his third straight game, rookie AJ Barner will once again helm Seattle's tight-end corps, while Fant will aim for a return to action in a Week 13 road matchup against the Jets.

Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now