Noah Fant Injury: Out for Week 9
Fant (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Fant will miss a game for the first time this season right ahead of Seattle's Week 10 bye. His absence leaves more playing time for fellow tight ends AJ Barner, Pharaoh Brown and Brady Russell, with Barner being most likely of the bunch to have significant involvement in the passing game.
