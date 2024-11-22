Noah Fant Injury: Questionable but 'trending well'

Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Fant (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, is "trending well," and a decision on his upcoming availability will be made Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Fant has been sidelined for three weeks and two games due to a groin injury, but after he went from no activity Wednesday to some Thursday and full participation Friday, Macdonald's comments indicate the tight end has a decent chance to return to action this weekend. The Seahawks have a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, so a good portion of the Week 12 slate will be underway once the team posts its list of inactives about 90 minutes prior. AJ Barner would take on most of the TE reps for Seattle if Fant is inhibited or sidelined.