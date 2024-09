Fant (toe) remained limited in Friday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The toe injury is nothing new for the veteran tight end, and he's played through it all year to this point. Fant's fantasy stock gets a slight boost this week in what projects as a shootout at Ford Field against the Lions. On the season, Fant has a 9-85-0 line on 13 targets and is coming off a six-catch game in Week 3.