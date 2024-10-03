Noah Fant Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Fant (toe) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 5 prep, Fant has just one more chance to return to full participation Friday before the Seahawks potentially give him a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Giants. Despite the toe injury following him all season, he's been available for each of the team's four games, but his output (11-111-0 on 15 targets) has been lacking in an offense that features the NFL's leading passer in QB Geno Smith.