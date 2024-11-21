Noah Fant Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Fant (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This marks Fant's first notable on-field work since Oct. 30 as he recovers from a groin injury that has sidelined him for Seattle's last two games. He may have to log a full practice Friday in order to emerge from Week 12 prep without a designation. In any case, if Fant is inhibited or sidelined Sunday against the Cardinals AJ Barner would be the biggest beneficiary among Seahawks tight ends.