Noah Fant Injury: Status after bye in question

Fant (groin) won't play Sunday against the Rams, and per coach Mike Macdonald, the tight end's status after a Week 10 bye isn't certain, Colin Gunther of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In particular, Macdonald said Friday, "It's going to be some time. We don't anticipate him being on IR, but we are unsure of his availability after the bye right now." After injuring his groin at Wednesday's practice, Fant was a non-participant both Thursday and Friday before the Seahawks ruled him out for Week 9 action. In Fant's stead, the trio of AJ Barner, Pharaoh Brown and Brady Russell will man TE for the Seahawks.