Noah Fant headshot

Noah Fant Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Fant (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant is expected to miss time on either side of the Seahawks' Week 10 bye due to a groin injury, and the team can confirm has lack of availability for Sunday's game at San Francisco as soon as it posts its final Week 11 practice report Friday. Assuming that comes to pass, AJ Barner will be the primary beneficiary at tight end for Seattle.

Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks
