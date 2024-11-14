Noah Fant Injury: Still not practicing

Fant (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant is expected to miss time on either side of the Seahawks' Week 10 bye due to a groin injury, and the team can confirm has lack of availability for Sunday's game at San Francisco as soon as it posts its final Week 11 practice report Friday. Assuming that comes to pass, AJ Barner will be the primary beneficiary at tight end for Seattle.