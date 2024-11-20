Noah Fant Injury: Still not practicing

Fant (groin) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fant hasn't practiced since Oct. 30 due to a groin injury, resulting in a pair of absences (Weeks 9 and 11) sandwiched around a Week 10 bye. Reserve TE Brady Russell (foot) also was held out of practice Wednesday, which leaves AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown (elbow) as the healthy options at the position on the Seahawks' active roster at the moment. Fant will have two more sessions this week to put himself on a path to return to action, but until he steps back on the practice field, his odds to suit up will be slim.