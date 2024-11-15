Fantasy Football
Noah Fant Injury: Won't play this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 2:27pm

Fant (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fant missed Seattle's final game before a Week 10 bye and now will sit out at least one more contest after failing to practice this week. With fourth-string tight end Brady Russell (foot) also ruled out, the Seahawks will rely on AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown, likely giving the former most of the snaps and routes. Barner played 91 percent of snaps in a 26-20 loss to the Rams in Week 9, catching four of seven targets for 27 yards in his first career game with more than three targets or 48 percent snap share.

