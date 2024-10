Fant caught all six of his targets for 63 yards in Thursday's 36-24 loss to the 49ers.

This was Fant's second game with six receptions and 60-plus yards. In the other four games, the 2019 first-round pick failed to post more than 26 yards. It will be difficult to identify these breakout scenarios moving forward, but Fant should be a fine fantasy streamer when bye weeks surface.