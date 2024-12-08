Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Fant headshot

Noah Fant News: Gains 18 yards Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Fant had three receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals.

Fant grabbed three catches in consecutive games since returning from a layoff due to a groin injury. The veteran tight end has averaged 22.0 yards in those two contests with no touchdowns scored, resulting in mediocre fantasy production. Rookie tight end AJ Barner remained in the mix with a 13-yard reception Sunday, further cutting into Fant's fantasy value. The 27-year-old is only a deep-league option heading into next Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.

Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now