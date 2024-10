Fant had three receptions (four targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to Buffalo.

Fant finished in a tie for third in terms of targets in a game where Seattle could do little on offense. The veteran tight end was coming off of a pair of 60-plus yard performances, so there is some deep-league value to be had. Fant shouldn't be considered much more than that heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.