Noah Fant headshot

Noah Fant News: Gains 50 yards in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 11:00pm

Fant (knee) brought in three of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Fant finished the contest with his third highest receiving total of the season after being limited in the practice week with a knee injury. The veteran tight end did suffer a theoretical loss when rookie backup AJ Barner (2-13-1) vultured a potential touchdown in Sunday's loss. Fant is still the preferred fantasy play in terms of Seattle's options at tight end, but the split in production limits his usage to deep formats in Thursday's tilt against Chicago.

Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
