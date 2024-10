Fant (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fant has been dealing with the toe issue all season but has yet to miss a game. His role, however, has diminished with the Seahawks using all three of Fant, Pharaoh Brown and AJ Barner at tight end. Fant has just 11 catches for 111 scoreless yards nearly a quarter of the way into the 2024 campaign.