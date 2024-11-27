Fantasy Football
Noah Fant News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Published on November 27, 2024

Fant (groin) practiced fully Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Going back to last week, Fant has put together back-to-back uncapped sessions, indicating he's past the groin injury that has sidelined him the last three games. Prior to his absence, he regularly paced Seahawks tight ends en route to a 27-285-0 line on 32 targets during the first eight contests of the campaign. Fant likely will retain such a role Sunday at the Jets.

