Noah Gray News: Notches four grabs against Chargers

Gray reeled in four of five targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 19-17 victory against the Chargers.

Gray continues to see consistent work alongside Travis Kelce in two-tight end sets, claiming a 61 percent snap count share during Week 14, surpassing 60 percent of offensive snaps in three of the past four weeks. He's also logged an uptick in production over that four-game span, equaling his previous season high with four catches in each of the four games. Still, Gray is likely touchdown-dependent to claim fantasy relevance weekly, and he hasn't done so in either of the last two games after reaching pay dirt four times between Weeks 11 and 12. Next up is a Browns defense sitting around the bottom third of the league against tight ends, so Gray may have another opportunity to produce in Week 15.