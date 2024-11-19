Noah Gray News: Posts first career multi-TD game

Gray gathered in four of five targets for 23 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 30-21 loss against the Bills.

Gray didn't finish the day with a particularly standout fantasy line, but he did make the most of his targets in the red zone, collecting a pair of them in the end zone for his first career multi-touchdown effort. Gray played only two snaps fewer than Travis Kelce in Sunday's affair. He should continue to see regular reps in two-tight end sets and when Kelce needs a breather. That said, Gray's two touchdowns Sunday also marked his first two of the season, so this effort should be banked as more of an anomaly than an expected outcome moving forward.