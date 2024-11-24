Fantasy Football
Noah Gray News: Two more scores

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 11:47pm

Gray recorded four catches on four targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers.

Gray scored twice for the second consecutive week, this time coming on receptions of 35 and 11 yards. He's now earned at least four targets in consecutive games and seems to be prioritized ahead of peripheral pass catchers in the Chiefs' offense such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson. That could give Gray some streaming appeal going forward, though his overall lack of volume still makes him unreliable on a weekly basis.

Noah Gray
Kansas City Chiefs
