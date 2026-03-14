Noah Igbinoghene headshot

Noah Igbinoghene News: Headed to Pacific Northwest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Seahawks singed Igbinoghene to a one-year contract Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Igbinoghene is a six-year NFL veteran who has spent time with Miami, Dallas and Washington. Last season with the Commanders, he played in 15 regular-season games (two starts), registering 35 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and five defensed passes. Igbinoghene also logged some work as a kick returner, taking seven kickoffs for 191 yards (27.3 YPR). He'll likely work in a rotational role at cornerback and serve as a depth option in the return game with Seattle.

Noah Igbinoghene
Seattle Seahawks
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