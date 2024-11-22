Fantasy Football
Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghene News: Ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Igbinoghene (thumb) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Igbinoghene practiced in full Friday after beginning the Commanders' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his thumb injury in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. Now that the 2020 first-round pick has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of Washington's top rotational cornerbacks in Week 12.

Noah Igbinoghene
Washington Commanders
