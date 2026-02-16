Noah Igbinoghene News: Secures first career sack in 2025
Igbinoghene recorded 35 total tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed and 191 kickoff-return yards over 15 contests during the 2025 regular season.
Igbinoghene was able to register at least 35 takedowns for the second straight year after compiling 29 total tackles over his first four seasons in the NFL. The 26-year-old was also able to notch his first career sack in 2025, bringing down Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee in the regular-season finale. Igbinoghene is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and his increased production over the last two seasons has certainly raised his value on the open market.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Igbinoghene See More
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Christmas and Saturday Overview54 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview58 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Exploiting the Matchups: NFL Conference Championship GamesJanuary 25, 2025
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Divisional Round MatchupsJanuary 17, 2025
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Wild-Card Round MatchupsJanuary 10, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Igbinoghene See More