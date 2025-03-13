Noah Igbinoghene News: Staying in Washington

Igbinoghene and the Commanders agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Igbinoghene played in just 14 regular-season games between 2022 and 2023, but he appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Commanders in 2024 (including 10 starts) and finished with 55 tackles (33 solo) and seven pass defenses. Igbinoghene should play a prominent role in the Commanders' secondary in 2025 alongside Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil and Jonathan Jones.