Noah Short News: Joins Bucs

Short signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Friday.

The Buccaneers are currently listing Short as a wide receiver, but he served in more of a "slot back" role in Army's triple-option offense. Ultimately, Short led the team with 32 receptions for 438 receiving yards and added 98 carries for 571 yards and a touchdown. He subsequently produced an impressive 4.43 40-yard dash at his pro day. Short brings a unique skillset to the Buccaneers, but he'll need a dominant offseason program and training camp to crack the 53-man roster.