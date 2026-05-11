Noah Short News: Let go by Buccaneers

The Buccaneers waived undrafted free agent Short on Monday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Short participated in the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp this week, but it appears his skill set will not be retained through training camp. With the signing of wide receiver Dean Patterson after the rookie mini-camp, it's clear the team is headed in a different direction to address wide receiver depth concerns ahead of the 2026 regular season.