Noah Thomas News: Lands with Bengals

Thomas signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Thomas led Texas A&M with 574 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior seasons. He subsequently transferred to Georgia for his senior season got lost in the shuffle, finishing with 16 receptions for 254 yards (sixth on the team) and four touchdowns over 13 games. With a 4.62 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 203 pounds, Thomas is likely aiming for a practice-squad role.