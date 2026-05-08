Noah Whittington News: Signs with Houston

The Texans signed Whittington as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Whittington started his collegiate career at Western Kentucky before transferring to Oregon after his second year. The running back played four seasons for the Ducks, capping his college years off with 129 carries for 829 yards and six touchdowns over 13 games in 2025. He also added 19 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown through the air. Despite a smaller frame, Whittington could provide solid value to the Texans as a rotational back that likely won't lose the ball (one fumble in four seasons with Oregon).