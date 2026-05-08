Noah Whittington headshot

Noah Whittington News: Signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Texans signed Whittington as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Whittington started his collegiate career at Western Kentucky before transferring to Oregon after his second year. The running back played four seasons for the Ducks, capping his college years off with 129 carries for 829 yards and six touchdowns over 13 games in 2025. He also added 19 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown through the air. Despite a smaller frame, Whittington could provide solid value to the Texans as a rotational back that likely won't lose the ball (one fumble in four seasons with Oregon).

Noah Whittington
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Whittington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Whittington See More
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
NFL
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
Author Image
Max Staley
38 days ago
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
NFL
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
Author Image
John McKechnie
51 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
63 days ago