Nolan Smith Injury: Under the weather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 9:42am

Smith (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Smith popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an illness. It's unclear how severe the illness is, but he'll have plenty of time to recover as Super Bowl LIX doesn't take place until Sunday, Feb. 9. The 2023 first-round pick has logged 16 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble across the Eagles' three playoff games.

Nolan Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
